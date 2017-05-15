Rev. Barber Opens Up About New Plans

Rev. William Barber will work on a national Poor People's Campaign.
North Carolina NAACP President Rev. William Barber said he will pick up a campaign Dr. Martin Luther King Junior began just before his assassination.

The NAACP leader who launched the "Moral Monday" movement in North Carolina announced late last week that he would not seek reelection as state chapter president.

At a news conference Monday, he talked about his new mission to work on a national Poor People's Campaign.

“Together, we will help form this campaign, and call in the shadow of Dr. King and others' vision, breathing new fire and energy into the torch of justice that was knocked from his hands by the forces of hatred, violence, racism and arrogance,” he said.

Barber said he will continue as pastor of the Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro and as an active member of his local NAACP.

