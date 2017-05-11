NAACP's Barber To Step Down

By 18 minutes ago

Protesters gathered at the North Carolina General Assembly building on the second anniversary of what's become known as "Moral Monday" rallies.
Credit Jorge Valencia / WUNC

The NAACP leader who launched the "Moral Monday" movement in North Carolina won’t seek another term as state chapter president.

Instead, he said he will concentrate on a campaign to protect poor people like one the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was building before his assassination.

After 12 years as an NAACP state leader, Barber said he wants to focus on the new campaign and “a national call for a moral revival,” according to the Associated Press.

“We need a moral narrative because somewhere along the line we’ve gotten trapped in this left vs. right conversation,” said the 53-year-old Barber in an interview via conference call.

Under Barber, the state chapter blocked enforcement of North Carolina's attempts to limit voting rights and supported rights for gay and transgender people. During the "Moral Monday" protests, more than 1,000 people were arrested for civil disobedience, including Barber.

He'll remain on the NAACP's national board.

Tags: 
Moral Monday
William Barber

Related Content

Ten Arrested At General Assembly As Moral Monday Organizers Initiate 'Hall of Shame'

By May 14, 2015
Photo: 10 people were arrested outside the offices of North Carolina Senate Leader Phil Berger.
Jorge Valencia

Police officers arrested 10 protesters at the North Carolina General Assembly on Friday, as the protesters chanted and called on Republican lawmakers to put a referendum on a statewide ballot to raise the minimum wage.

Officers handcuffed the protesters outside the office of Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) after they refused to leave the building past its posted 5 p.m. closing time. 

Officers took protesters to the Wake County Detention Center and charged them with second degree trespassing, said police Chief Jeff Weaver.