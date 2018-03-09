Related Program: 
The State of Things

For NC Lawmakers And Asheville Police, A Week Of Controversy

By & 27 minutes ago

Credit Courtesy of APD

North Carolina Rep. Duane Hall (D-Wake) was met with harsh criticism from other Democratic lawmakers, including Gov. Roy Cooper, when he refused to step down amid claims of sexual harassment by multiple women.

Now Hall says the group that published the claims, NC Policy Watch, has a vendetta against him because of a relationship he terminated with a member of its parent group. NC Policy Watch is a news and commentary outlet that is part of the liberal advocacy group NC Justice Center. Meanwhile, Speaker of the House Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) is under fire from a watchdog ethics group. Critics say Moore used his influence to avoid fines at a poultry plant that he co-owns.

And in Asheville, citizens are outraged at body camera footage of former Asheville police officer Chris Hickman beating and using a stun gun on an unarmed black man, Johnnie Jermaine Rush, who was accused of jaywalking and trespassing. The incident occurred last August but was brought to light after the body camera footage was leaked to the Asheville Citizen-Times. Now, both the Asheville Police Department and the FBI have launched criminal investigations into Hickman.

Host Frank Stasio talks to WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about the drama ensnaring state lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. He also talks to Matt Bush, news director at Blue Ridge Public Radio, about questions of excessive force by the former Asheville officer and the racial climate in Asheville.

 

Tags: 
The State of Things
NC Politics
NC Policy Watch
Duane Hall
House Speaker Tim Moore
Police Brutality
Asheville Police Department
Body Cameras
Jeff Tiberii
Matt Bush

Related Content

Officer Charged With Assaulting Black Jaywalking Suspect

By 1 hour ago
The Asheville Police Department badge.
Courtesy of APD

A white police officer whose body camera recorded him beating a black pedestrian he accused of jaywalking has been arrested on assault charges in North Carolina.

Democratic Leaders Call For Rep. Duane Hall To Resign Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

By & Mar 1, 2018
photo of Rep. Duane Hall
NC Leg/Wikimedia Commons

Democratic leaders in Raleigh are calling for one of their own to step down. According to reporting from left-leaning publication NC Policy Watch, five women say North Carolina Rep. Duane Hall (D-Wake) engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct. Hall denies the allegations, But Governor Cooper and other Democratic leaders say he must resign from his post.

Ethics Complaint Filed Against House Speaker

By Mar 5, 2018
House Speaker Tim Moore

A Washington-based group asked North Carolina ethics officials Monday to investigate some of state House Speaker Tim Moore's business interests and interactions with state environmental regulators over the site of an old poultry plant.

Durham Approves $1.4M Police Body Cam Plan, Despite Restricted Access To Footage

By Nov 22, 2016
a sample police body cam
Utility, Inc. / Flickr, Creative Commons

In an effort to increase police accountability, the Durham City Council has approved a plan to spend $1.4 million dollars to outfit police officers with body cameras for the next five years.