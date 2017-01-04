Related Program: 
The State of Things

Movies on the Radio: Best of 2016

By & 47 minutes ago
Related Program: 
The State of Things

Credit Keith Weston / WUNC

Whether it was action blockbusters like “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” or sci-fi thrillers like “Arrival,” Hollywood offered a dynamic mix for audiences in 2016.

For this month’s Movies on the Radio, listeners picked their favorite films from the past year, including critically-acclaimed movies like “La La Land” and “Moonlight." 

Host Frank Stasio talks with film experts Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University, and Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, about the best in cinema from 2016. 

 

Tags: 
The State of Things
Movies On The Radio
Marsha Gordon
Laura Boyes

Related Content

Movies on the Radio: Movies About Families

By & Nov 23, 2016
Movies on the Radio
WUNC

From sappy to silly to downright vile, Hollywood has tried for generations to capture the many facets of the American family. Just in time for Thanksgiving, and for this month’s Movies on the Radio program, we asked our listeners for their favorite movies about families. In their choices, listeners often saw a version of their own family struggles splashed across the silver screen.

Movies on the Radio: Political Movies

By & Oct 5, 2016
Movies on the Radio
Keith Weston / WUNC

Whether it is a scathing satire or a chilling suspense film, plotlines about politics and the political process make for great drama. For this month’s edition of Movies on the Radio, listeners draw parallels between their favorite political movies and the current election season.

Movies On The Radio: Music In Cinema

By & Aug 24, 2016
Photo of Prince from "Purple Rain"
Sound Opinions / Flickr

Music can transport people to a particular time and place in a way that not many other things can. And for that reason, it has become an essential element of film.

Sometimes music is used as a tool to underscore a particular emotion or theme, and in other instances it is so distinct and memorable that it becomes a character of its own.