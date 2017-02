Mike Doughty tells WUNC's Eric Hodge about his move to Memphis and his latest album, "The Heart Watches While the Brain Burns."

Rocker Mike Doughty has a new collection of songs called The Heart Watches While The Brain Burns. It's his ninth solo record and his first since leaving his longtime home in Brooklyn for the southern comforts of Memphis. He recently played at The Cat's Cradle in Carrboro, and came to WUNC for a chat.

