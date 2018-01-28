FT. BRAGG STORIES: 'The Mules Were In Stables; The Men Were In Tents'

By Elizabeth Friend 10 hours ago
  • Billy (left) and his brother Dewey, playing soldiers as children at Fort Bragg during World War II.
    View Slideshow 1 of 4
    Billy (left) and his brother Dewey, playing soldiers as children at Fort Bragg during World War II..
    Courtesy Billy Herring
  • A dairy cow stands ready for milking at the Fort Bragg dairy farm.
    View Slideshow 2 of 4
    One of nearly 100 cows raised at the Fort Bragg dairy farm.
    Courtesy Billy Herring
  • As a Boy Scout, Billy Herring was awarded a medal for collecting more than 1,000 pounds of waste paper for the war effort.
    View Slideshow 3 of 4
    As a Boy Scout, Billy Herring was awarded this medal for collecting more than 1,000 pounds of waste paper for the war effort.
    Elizabeth Friend / For WUNC
  • Portrait of Billy Herring
    View Slideshow 4 of 4
    Today, Billy Herring lives in Harnett County.
    Elizabeth Friend / For WUNC

Billy Herring was seven years old when his family moved on to Fort Bragg in 1939, one of only three civilian families on post at the time. His father ran the dairy farm, supplying milk to the soldiers.

Herring remembers watching each morning as the 4th Field Artillery Battalion marched a long line of mules carrying artillery to the training grounds. Pack mules were vital for moving heavy equipment in the days before mechanization.

"The mules were living in brick stables," said Herring, now 85. "The men were living in tents, which were pitched besides our house. I was told that if they neglected the animal and it got sick or disabled for any reason that was the man's fault, then he would have to take the saddle the next day and carry it on his back. "

Everyone pitched in for the war effort during WWII, Herring recalled. His Boy Scout Troop dug up slugs from the firing ranges for scrap metal, while his mother saved bacon grease for use in explosives. Herring himself collected 1,000 pounds of waste paper, enough to merit a medal emblazoned with Gen. Eisenhower's face.

Towards the end of the war, high-ranking German prisoners of war were jailed a few blocks from his home. Once, when a prisoner escaped, soldiers searched under the Herring's house. The prisoner wasn't found that night, but Herring wasn't worried about his family's safety.  

"I felt pretty good, because if you're not secure on an Army base, where are you secure?"

Ft. Bragg Stories is a collaboration between the Fayetteville Observer and WUNC's American Homefront Project to commemorate a century of history at Fort Bragg through personal narratives. You can hear other stories in the series here. If you'd like to share your Fort Bragg story, you can send it here, or email fortbraggstories@wunc.org

Tags: 
Ft. Bragg Stories
Ft. Bragg Stories Podcast
Fayetteville
World War II
Fort Bragg

Related Content

FT. BRAGG STORIES: 'Still Somebody's Child'

By Elizabeth Friend Jan 21, 2018
Lorie Southerland, with her husband Eric, at the opening of the new Fort Bragg Fisher House facility.
Keri Childress/Fort Bragg Fisher House

Lorie Southerland didn’t know the Fort Bragg Fisher House existed until the day she needed it.  

Her son, Spc. Michael Rodriguez, had just been killed in Iraq, and her out-of-town family needed somewhere to stay for his memorial service.  Fisher House opened its doors, as it has for hundreds of other military families, offering respite when loved ones come to Fort Bragg for medical treatment, or to mourn.

FT. BRAGG STORIES: 'Services Were Declined'

By Elizabeth Friend Jan 14, 2018
Portrait of Col. (Ret.) Fred Black
Courtesy of Fred Black

As a young lieutenant in 1969, Fred Black was one of a handful of African-American officers at Fort Bragg. He said racial tensions rarely came to a head on post, but black soldiers could face discrimination when they ventured into the wider community.

FT. BRAGG STORIES: The Flight Home

By Elizabeth Friend Jan 7, 2018
Portrait of Mike Thomas.
Matt Couch / WUNC

Mike Thomas was a young captain in the summer of 1990 when he got orders to deploy to Saudi Arabia as part of Operation Desert Shield. After spending nine months in the Gulf, he flew home to Fort Bragg.

Veterans Day Special From WUNC’s American Homefront

By Nov 8, 2017
Ft Bragg Stories Broadcast Sat Nov 11 at 2 p.m.

On Veterans Day, WUNC presents stories recorded during a live storytelling event at the Airborne and Special Operations Museum in Fayetteville, NC.  The hour long broadcast is hosted by Eric Hodge. Hear these stories Saturday, November 11 at 2 p.m. on North Carolina Public Radio.

Over the hour you'll hear from active duty soldiers and veterans who share their Ft. Bragg Stories. You can listen to the broadcast online, too: