Back Porch Music On The Lawn Kicks Off With Front Country & Demolition String Band

Grab your picnic blanket and round up the kids because it's time for the start of Back Porch Music on The Lawn at American Tobacco in Durham.

Thursday night Front Country rolls into town with their genre-busting brand of roots music.

With influences ranging from the Carter Family to King Crimson, this young acoustic band defies easy classification.

Some critics have called them "roots pop," part bluegrass, part progressive pop.

The band formed in San Francisco a few years back but have since moved their home base to Nashville, Tennessee.

The band was profiled on a recent All Things Considered broadcast.

The concert begins at 6 p.m., Thursday May 11, at American Tobacco in Durham.

Front Country's second full album, "Other Love Songs," was released to wide acclaim earlier this year. The band is currently on an extended US tour that included a stop at Merlefest in North Wilkesboro last month.

Fount Country's set list (often) includes this King Crimson cover:

The Demolition String Band open the show at 6 p.m. Picnics are welcome, but no glass, please. Directions to American Tobacco can be found on our main Back Porch Music On The Lawn page.

Make sure to drop by the WUNC Tent near the right front of the stage to get your Public Radio Tattoo and to say hello.