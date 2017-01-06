WUNCPolitics Podcast: Is Raleigh The Epicenter Of Partisan Bickering?

Outside of the nation’s capitol, the epicenter for partisan bickering may just be Raleigh in 2017.

A series of special legislative sessions brought more national attention to Raleigh last month. Lawsuits over separation of powers have followed. And this week, Governor Roy Cooper moved to act unilaterally and expand Medicaid, although a state law forbids him from doing so.

On this edition of the podcast, WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii sits down with Rose Hoban for a conversation about Medicaid and the line between policy and politics. Hoban is a long-time nurse turned journalist, formerly of WUNC, who today runs North Carolina Health News.

 

