This week on the WUNCPolitics Podcast, a conversation with WUNC Political Reporter Rusty Jacobs.

It was another wild week in the General Assembly. Lawmakers returned to Raleigh on Wednesday and stayed through late Thursday. They tackled a wide array of topics and bills and gubernatorial vetoes in that short period of time.

Managing Editor Dave DeWitt talks with Jacobs about judicial redistricting, ballot access, and the ongoing rift between the Legislature and Attorney General Josh Stein.