Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii talks with ProPublica's Jessica Huseman.

It's been a busy few days in state legislative action with crossover week. Some 250 bills moved at the state legislature. But this week on the WUNCPolitics Podcast, we turn our attention away state politics and talk with Huseman about some of her latest reporting on the voter ID law in Texas, a redistricting Supreme Court case, and a little bit of hate crime.