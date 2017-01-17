Winter Weather Causes Red Cross Blood Shortage

By 6 seconds ago

The Red Cross is in need of more blood donations
Credit Fotos GOVBA / Flickr/Creative Commons

The American Red Cross is recovering from a shortage in blood donations after last week's winter weather.

In fact, the organization reported it missed out on an estimated 37,000 units of blood nationwide. Red Cross spokeswoman Maya Franklin said many of the organization's blood drives are at high schools and colleges, which were closed for up to three days last week across North Carolina.

"Because of the winter weather, we were forced to cancel several of those," she said. "A total of 46 drives were canceled and that results in a total loss of 1,652 units of blood lost."

There is a near constant need for donated blood. The Red Cross estimates that some 44,000 unites of blood are needed every day, and the organization supplies about 40 percent of that need.

"So that's 14,000 pints of blood that we want to collect every single day," said Franklin.

Tags: 
Winter Weather

Related Content

Warmup Expected Across The Region Through The Week

By Jan 10, 2017
Kids in Durham play in the snow on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017.
Dave DeWitt / WUNC

Temperatures are back above the freezing mark for the first time since this weekend's winter storm. 

The winter weather advisory that was in effect for much of the state has now expired. National Weather Service meteorologist Shawna Cokley said the state is finally getting some relief from the deep freeze.

Low Temperatures To Keep Roads Icy Through Tuesday Morning

By & Jan 8, 2017
Durham resident Brandon Koch finishes shoveling
Jess Clark / WUNC

Updated 1:12 p.m. 1/9/2017

Another day of low temperatures will likely leave snow and ice on the roads. The National Weather Service says it will stay below freezing on Monday for most of central North Carolina.