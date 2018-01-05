Related Program: 
The State of Things

What Makes A House A Home?

By & 2 hours ago

HUE apartment buildings in downtown Raleigh, NC
Credit JAMES WILLAMORE / FLICKR

Like any good architect, North Carolina State professor Tom Barrie knows how to build houses. But perhaps more importantly, he knows why we build them.

In his new book “House and Home: Cultural Contexts, Ontological Roles” (Routledge/2017), Barrie delves deep into history of architecture and the human psyche to explain why people crave inhabitable spaces.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Barrie about the current lack of affordable housing in the Triangle, his research into housing for local artists and the ethical importance of providing those in need with a warm place to eat and sleep. They also discuss the “missing middle,” a term that refers to the lack of diverse housing options created by the federal government’s recent hands-off approach to the market. Barrie will be talking about his book at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh on Sunday, Feb. 4 and at Malaprop's Bookstore in Asheville Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Tags: 
Architecture
Affordable Housing
Philosophy

Related Content

The Search For Affordable Housing In Durham

By Jul 17, 2017
Durham, Affordable Housing, Housing for New Hope
Leoneda Inge / WUNC

It is not as easy to find a place to live in the city of Durham as it used to be just a few years ago. The “Bull City” has made its share of “best places to live” lists, thanks to population growth, a booming economy and a transformed downtown.

Affordable Housing Proposed For Durham Public School Teachers

By Oct 9, 2017
Courtesy of CASA

The Triangle-based affordable housing nonprofit CASA is proposing to build a new 24-apartment complex reserved specifically for Durham Public School teachers. CASA has submitted its proposal to the State Employees Credit Union for financing.

Report: Housing Affordability A Challenge For Teachers In Raleigh, Charlotte

By Apr 24, 2017
Housing
Leoneda Inge / WUNC

A new report ranks Raleigh 22nd among 50 U.S. cities in terms of housing affordability for teachers. Charlotte ranked 30th. The analysis compared average rent in each city to local teacher salaries.