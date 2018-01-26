This Week In NC Politics: Judicial Musings And Off-Shore Drilling

By 2 hours ago
  • exterior of the NC State Legislature
    Mitch Kokai, of the John Locke Foundation, and Rob Schofield, of NC Policy Watch, join WUNC's Jeff Tiberii to discuss the week's news.
    Jeff Tiberii / WUNC

Judicial musings and off-shore drilling were among the array of North Carolina political topics that received attention this week.

Mitch Kokai, of the John Locke Foundation, and Rob Schofield, of NC Policy Watch, review that recent news, and also weigh-in on a piece by the Wall Street Journal exploring an economic divide in the state. Not discussed on this week’s forum – but mentioned – is a piece from the New York Times, noting the wariness of southern lawmakers to pursue divisive social policy, at least for now.

 
 

Tags: 
This Week in NC Politics

Related Content

NC Governor Cooper Seeks Offshore Drilling Exemption

By Jan 11, 2018
Nags Head
Dave DeWitt / WUNC

Governor Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein – both Democrats – are calling for the federal government to grant the state a waiver from the Trump Administration’s recently released plan for offshore oil and gas exploration.

Coastal Residents To Get Chance To Speak Out On Offshore Oil – Again

By Aug 7, 2017
Kill Devil Grill
Dave DeWitt / WUNC

In an uncommon step for a state regulator, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality is seeking public comment on a federal government program that may allow offshore oil exploration in the Atlantic Ocean.

No Ruling On Judicial Primary Hearing

By Jan 24, 2018
gavel
wp paarz / Flickr - Creative Commons -https://flic.kr/p/GDRLvC

U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles heard arguments Wednesday morning on why there should and should not be primary elections for judicial seats this year.