This Week In NC Politics: Judicial Musings And Off-Shore Drilling

Judicial musings and off-shore drilling were among the array of North Carolina political topics that received attention this week.

Mitch Kokai, of the John Locke Foundation, and Rob Schofield, of NC Policy Watch, review that recent news, and also weigh-in on a piece by the Wall Street Journal exploring an economic divide in the state. Not discussed on this week’s forum – but mentioned – is a piece from the New York Times, noting the wariness of southern lawmakers to pursue divisive social policy, at least for now.

WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii talks with Mitch Kokai, of the John Locke Foundation, and Rob Schofield, of NC Policy Watch, about the week's political news.



