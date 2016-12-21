Using 'The Selfie' To Protest

It's easy to think of a "selfie" as a narcissistic way to accrue "likes" on social media and flaunt your latest traveling adventures. But every "selfie" tells a story about the photographer's world.

Negar Mottahedeh, associate professor of literature at Duke University in Durham, says taking a selfie is a humanizing way to document history in the age of social media. In a recent speech at TEDxDurham, Mottahedeh illustrated the ways selfies can be used as tools for protest and citizen journalism.

A conversation about selfies with associate professor Negar Mottahedeh.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Mottahedeh about the history of the selfie and why people are quick to judge the photographs.​​

Note: This is a rebroadcast. This program originally aired July 13, 2016.