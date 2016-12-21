Related Program: 
The State of Things

Using 'The Selfie' To Protest

By & 22 hours ago
Related Program: 
The State of Things

Negar Mottahedeh is an associate professor of the literature program at Duke University
Credit Golbarg Bashi

It's easy to think of a "selfie" as a narcissistic way to accrue "likes" on social media and  flaunt your latest traveling adventures. But every "selfie" tells a story about the photographer's world.

Negar Mottahedeh, associate professor of literature at Duke University in Durham, says taking a selfie is a humanizing way to document history in the age of social media. In a recent speech at TEDxDurham, Mottahedeh illustrated the ways selfies can be used as tools for protest and citizen journalism.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Mottahedeh about the history of the selfie and why people are quick to judge the photographs.​​

Note: This is a rebroadcast. This program originally aired July 13, 2016. 

Tags: 
Social Media
Selfie
TEDxDurham
Citizen Journalism
Protests
Photography
Negar Mottahedeh
Duke University
The State of Things

Related Content

#Culture360: #BlackTwitter, Ta-Nehisi Coates, NWA and More

By & Aug 5, 2015
'Hashtags are the new protest signs'
Mark Dixon / https://www.flickr.com/photos/9602574@N02/15770344667

There are all kinds of conversations happening in the multiverse that is social media.

From discussions about Ta-Nehisi Coates’ new book to police brutality, social media takes a look at a wide array of issues in the headlines.

The Woman Behind #BlackLivesMatter

By & Apr 10, 2015
Alicia Garza is the co-creator of the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.
Alicia Garza

Alicia Garza first wrote the phrase “black lives matter” on Facebook as a note to her friends and followers the day George Zimmerman was acquitted in the killing of Trayvon Martin. 