UNC Health Care Adds 13th Affiliation

By 9 hours ago

Morehead Memorial Hospital in Eden has now become UNC Rockingham Health Care.
With the New Year, Morehead Memorial Hospital in Eden became UNC Health Care's 13th affiliated hospital.

As part of the agreement, it also changed its name to become UNC Rockingham Health Care.

After years of financial losses, the hospital declared bankruptcy in July. UNC Health Care bought the hospital after a drawn-out bankruptcy process that included wiping out a significant chunk of debt on the hospital's balance sheet. UNC has promised to invest $20 million in the hospital.

Hospital CEO Dana Weston helped see the health care system through the bankruptcy process and UNC announced she would stay on as chief executive.

"Morehead Memorial Hospital faced significant challenges over the years, but now we are looking ahead to a bright future as a member of the UNC Health Care family," Weston said in a statement. "It's an exciting time as we partner with our team members, physicians, patients and their families, and community leaders to determine the best strategies for ensuring that UNC Rockingham Health Care remains a vibrant part of this region."

