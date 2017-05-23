UNC-Greensboro's 'Millennial Campus' Plans Move Forward

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro will soon have a "millennial campus" as part of its expansion. The project was approved earlier this month by the Board of Governors.

Charles Mamoine, vice chancellor for business affairs at UNCG, said student growth was one of the reasons for expansion.

“It helps our students. It helps our faculty with possible research,” he said. “It helps our community with research that maybe our faculty are already be doing. And it might provides a place or a home for that to happen.”

The campus will be divided into two districts: a health and wellness district will be primarily along Gate City Boulevard and a visual and performing arts district will be on Tate Street.

“We have to actually take down a building in order to build the new nursing and instruction building,” he said. “And right now our theatre department is in McIver Hall, which is the building that needs to be taken down. So we were looking for a new home for them.”

A timeline and cost for the expansion has not been announced.

