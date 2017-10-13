The UNC Academic Scandal By The Numbers

The NCAA report released Friday closes a chapter for the University of North Carolina. Here's a look at the three-and-a-half year investigation by the numbers:

18 – Years, beginning in 1993, of the academic scandal

Years, beginning in 1993, of the academic scandal 29.4 – Percent of students enrolled in these "paper classes" who were student athletes

Percent of students enrolled in these "paper classes" who were student athletes 4.3 – Athletes as a percent of the entire UNC undergraduate student body

Athletes as a percent of the entire UNC undergraduate student body $18 million – Legal fees paid by UNC related to the NCAA investigation, according to Darren Rovell of ESPN

Legal fees paid by UNC related to the NCAA investigation, according to Darren Rovell of ESPN 3.5 – Years it took for the NCAA investigation

Years it took for the NCAA investigation 2.3 – Required GPA to remain eligible to play Division 1

Required GPA to remain eligible to play Division 1 70 – Reforms made by UNC "to make certain that the academic irregularities that occurred will not take place again"

Reforms made by UNC "to make certain that the academic irregularities that occurred will not take place again" 1 – Year of academic probation by Southern Association of Colleges and Schools

Year of academic probation by Southern Association of Colleges and Schools 2 – People blamed by the university for the paper classes: Deborah Crowder, former student services manager in the African and Afro-American Studies (AFRI/AFAM) department, and Dr. Julius Nyang’oro, former professor and chair of the AFRI/AFAM department.

People blamed by the university for the paper classes: Deborah Crowder, former student services manager in the African and Afro-American Studies (AFRI/AFAM) department, and Dr. Julius Nyang’oro, former professor and chair of the AFRI/AFAM department. $7.2 million – Men's Basketball budget

Men's Basketball budget $12.6 million – Football budget

Football budget 100 – Pages in a response to NCAA notice of allegations