The UNC Academic Scandal By The Numbers

The NCAA report released Friday closes a chapter for the University of North Carolina. Here's a look at the three-and-a-half year investigation by the numbers:
- 18 – Years, beginning in 1993, of the academic scandal
- 29.4 – Percent of students enrolled in these "paper classes" who were student athletes
- 4.3 – Athletes as a percent of the entire UNC undergraduate student body
- $18 million – Legal fees paid by UNC related to the NCAA investigation, according to Darren Rovell of ESPN
- 3.5 – Years it took for the NCAA investigation
- 2.3 – Required GPA to remain eligible to play Division 1
- 70 – Reforms made by UNC "to make certain that the academic irregularities that occurred will not take place again"
- 1 – Year of academic probation by Southern Association of Colleges and Schools
- 2 – People blamed by the university for the paper classes: Deborah Crowder, former student services manager in the African and Afro-American Studies (AFRI/AFAM) department, and Dr. Julius Nyang’oro, former professor and chair of the AFRI/AFAM department.
- $7.2 million – Men's Basketball budget
- $12.6 million – Football budget
- 100 – Pages in a response to NCAA notice of allegations