Trump Holds Press Conference With Norwegian Prime Minister At White House

Updated at 3:43 p.m. ET

President Trump fielded questions from reporters Wednesday during a joint White House news conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg. The two leaders had a friendly meeting in the Oval Office earlier in the day. Trump praised Norway as "a great customer, a great ally, and a great friend," noting the country's purchase of American-made military equipment, including F-35 fighter jets.

"We make the greatest military equipment in the world," the president said.

Trump was asked about ongoing congressional negotiations over immigration. Lawmakers from both parties say they want to offer protection from deportation for the so-called DREAMers — young people living in the country illegally who were brought to the U.S. as children. Republicans say that should be coupled with stepped-up border security — including the controversial border wall — as well as changes to the legal immigration system. Answering a question from the media Wednesday, the president insisted that his trademark border wall must be part of any legislative implementation of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program, or of any broader immigration law overhaul that also included DACA.

Late Tuesday, a federal judge in San Francisco gave DREAMers a temporary reprieve, while legal challenges make their way through the courts. The White House blasted that ruling as "outrageous," and said the president will continue to work toward a permanent legislative fix.

