The State of Things

Triad News Roundup: High Hopes For High Point Furniture Makers And Adult Literacy In Guilford County

By & 40 minutes ago

Triad-based WUNC reporter, Naomi Prioleau.
Credit Elizabeth Baier / WUNC

Burgeoning interest from foreign architects is sparking hope among High Point furniture manufacturers that they could find a new market overseas. A group of architects from India recently made their first visit to the area. And in Guilford County, one in 20 adults struggles with basic literacy tasks like reading a story or a map.

The Triad-based nonprofit Reading Connections supports this community, which includes two older women who never mastered reading growing up and have found renewed momentum through the organization.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC reporter Naomi Prioleau about the furniture industry, adult literacy and other regional news.

