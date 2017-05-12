Top Stories: Childbirth Danger To U.S. Moms; Amtrak Engineer Charged In Crash

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Focus On Infants During Childbirth Leaves U.S. Moms In Danger.

-- DHS Considers Carry-On Laptop Ban On Flights From Europe.

-- Judge Orders Charges Brought Against Amtrak Engineer, Reversing Prosecutors' Decision.

-- After Conflict-Of Interest Flap, No China Meetings For Kushner Companies This Weekend.

-- Sessions Tells Prosecutors To Seek 'Most Serious' Charges, Stricter Sentences.

And here are more early headlines:

Suspected Tornado, Huge Hail Strike Oklahoma, No Injuries. (Weather.com)

Justice Dept. Investigating Fatal Police Shooting Of Texas Teen. (Reuters)

Brazil Calls End To Zika Emergency As Cases Drop. (Deutsche Welle)

Venezuelan Military Members Arrested; Protests Continue. (AP)

Dutch Group To Start Cleaning Up Huge Ocean Garbage Patch. (VOA)

Malaysian Firefighters Rescue Turtle Stuck In Grate. (AP)

Zimbabwean Leader Not Asleep; Just "Resting" Eyes. (BBC)

