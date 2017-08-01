Surge In Immigration Arrests Worries Undocumented Immigrants

By 1 hour ago
  • A U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrest.
    File photo of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer arresting a man. Officers arrested undocumneted people in several NC cities last week.
    Wikimedia Commons

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested undocumented people in several North Carolina cities last week. A statement from ICE says it was part of a surge targeting families, adults who arrived illegally as children, and teens with criminal backgrounds.

Several local police departments, including the Durham County Sheriff’s Office, say recent DUI checkpoints had nothing to do with the recent immigration arrests.

Sheriff's Office Captain Raheem Aleem said he knows that many undocumented people are afraid of law enforcement because getting on ICE's radar could mean deportation.

“Them having that fear about something they hear that happened in another city, that is valid,” Aleem said. “That's a valid concern, and you have to understand that, you have to accept that.”

Aleem said undocumented drivers are unlikely to be arrested or end up with their information shared with federal officials if they have no other outstanding warrants. But he said arrests and citations are up to officer discretion.

In Greensboro, police denied involvement in the arrests of three undocumented men last week. Deputy Chief Mike Richey said officers don't seek out people who are in the country illegally.

“We do not collect immigration status during any of our work,” Richey said. “It's not a requirement by the state, and it's not a requirement we are willing to impose.”

But some immigration activists, like Ivan Almonte of Alerta Migratoria, call checkpoints a "pipeline to deportation."

“They're afraid, I mean, checkpoints in Durham and, I would say any other city in North Carolina, it's just a pipeline to deportation,” Almonte said. “Because if you don't have a driver’s license, you can get arrested.”

Both Richey and Aleem said unlicensed drivers without an outstanding warrant will be ticketed, but not arrested. Aleem added that the Durham County checkpoints this weekend had been planned for months.

ICE is expected to release the results of the recent surge this week.
 

Tags: 
Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Related Content

Guatemalan Grandmother Seeks Sanctuary At Greensboro Church

By Jun 1, 2017
Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Sanctuary Cities, Deportation
Leoneda Inge / WUNC

A church community in Greensboro has come together to provide sanctuary protection for a woman who was scheduled for deportation this week. Instead of boarding a plane for Guatemala, Juana Luz Tobar Ortega sought the help of religious groups and found St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Greensboro.

Two Guilford County Latino Families Share Fears Of Deportation

By Apr 5, 2017
Flor and Armando house
Naomi Prioleau / WUNC

When Ella was 12 years old, she spent three days in the desert with her mother and brother on a journey to come to the United States. When she finally arrived, she remembers jumping into her father's arms at the border.

Triangle School Holds ICE Workshop For Immigrant Parents

By Mar 15, 2017
Parents at a Triangle charter school listened to a presentation about how to deal with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE.
Jess Clark / WUNC

President Donald Trump’s new rules on immigration enforcement have undocumented immigrants on edge.