The State of Things

Supreme Court Rejects NC Congressional Districts

By & 48 minutes ago
  • North Carolina's newest Congressional districts are among those up for debate in Wake County Superior Court Monday and Tuesday.
    A Republican-led legislature in NC redrew congressional maps in 2011. The Supreme Court found two of the districts to be unconstitutional.
    NC Legislature / ncleg.net

The Supreme Court ruled yesterday that the North Carolina General Assembly violated the constitution by relying too heavily on race in drawing two congressional districts. The decision upholds a lower-court ruling that struck down maps drawn in 2011 by a Republican-led legislature.

Justices unanimously rejected the maps for District 1, which covers the northeastern part of the state, and split 5-3 in rejecting District 12, a long, skinny district that dips into Charlotte. Host Frank Stasio talks with Rusty Jacobs, WUNC politics reporter, about the ruling and its impact on North Carolina.

The State of Things
US Supreme Court
12th Congressional District
1st Congressional District
North Carolina General Assembly
Redistricting
Constitution
Constitutional
Rusty Jacobs

