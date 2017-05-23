Supreme Court Rejects NC Congressional Districts

The Supreme Court ruled yesterday that the North Carolina General Assembly violated the constitution by relying too heavily on race in drawing two congressional districts. The decision upholds a lower-court ruling that struck down maps drawn in 2011 by a Republican-led legislature.

Justices unanimously rejected the maps for District 1, which covers the northeastern part of the state, and split 5-3 in rejecting District 12, a long, skinny district that dips into Charlotte. Host Frank Stasio talks with Rusty Jacobs, WUNC politics reporter, about the ruling and its impact on North Carolina.