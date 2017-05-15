Related Program: 
The State of Things

Supreme Court Declines To Hear NC Voter ID Case

By & 10 minutes ago

Credit Sno Shuu / Flickr Creative Commons

The Supreme Court announced this morning that it will not review North Carolina’s controversial 2013 voter ID law. 

This leaves in place a ruling by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals last summer that struck down the law, citing that certain provisions target African-Americans “with almost surgical precision.” Republican lawmakers appealed the ruling.

This was a big election law with some very substantial provisions...It seems more likely that the Supreme Court will take a case more narrow in scope than North Carolina's- Jeff Tiberii

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC Capitol Bureau Chief Jeff Tiberii about the latest.

Tags: 
The State of Things
US Supreme Court
Voter ID
Voter ID Law
Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals
Jeff Tiberii

Related Content

Supreme Court Rejects Appeal Over Voter ID Law

By 1 hour ago
Ben and Jerry's, Voter ID
Leoneda Inge

The Supreme Court will not review North Carolina’s invalidated Voter ID Law, leaving in place a ruling by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals that had struck down the law. A lower court ruled that some provisions in the law "target African Americans with almost surgical precision," and therefore unconstitutional.