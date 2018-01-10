Study: Diverse Companies Are More Innovative

By 2 hours ago

The Tech Jobs Tour convenes America's innovators across all areas of technology. Photo from Tech Jobs Tour Portland on April 27, 2017 at Coopers Hall (Portland, OR).
Credit Tech Jobs Tour / Flickr, Creative Commons, http://bit.ly/2CWQ6LQ

Companies that promote diversity are more innovative, according to a new study from N.C. State University's Poole College of Management.

Co-author Richard Warr said companies that foster a diverse work force—in terms of race, gender and sexual orientation—tend to introduce more new products and create more patents. Those patents, in turn, are cited elsewhere more often.

"You know every company says, 'We value diversity,'" said Warr. "It's whether or not they actually have hard policies in place that would actually have kind of meaningful effects on diversity in the workforce."

Warr said this goes beyond "managerial indulgence," wherein an already-successful company offers more rewards to more employees. It's well-established that diverse teams devise more creative solutions. But this research shows that strong diversity policies actually cause greater innovation.

"The data says that increasing the diversity policy does lead to an increase and patents and citations, but the reverse does not occur," he said.

The benefits aren't limited to big, progressive tech companies in Silicon Valley, Warr added. Service, construction and manufacturing firms that promote the advancement of employees with diverse race, gender and sexual orientations also tend to be more innovative. Warr said this holds true if you take California out of the mix altogether.

"We look at 49 states of data, and we find the same results hold. So it's not being driven by just the really big tech companies, which are...allegedly great places to work," he said. "It's much more widespread throughout the economy."

On the flip side, Warr said companies with negative events or scandals regarding employee diversity tend to be less innovative.

The paper was co-authored by Roger Mayer of N.C. State and Jing Zhao of Portland State University. Their study has been published in the journal "Financial Management."

 

Tags: 
Poole College of Management
Diversity
Business

Related Content

NC State University Endows First College Chair

By Sep 24, 2014
Steve Zelnak
NC State

NC State University now has endowed its first chair for a dean, and it’s in the College of Management.  Chancellor Randy Woodson made the $4 million announcement Tuesday.

“This is the first endowed chair for a Dean at N.C. State, and the first college that was endowed and we couldn’t be more pleased," said Woodson.

Diversity Low Among N.C. Charter Schools

By & Andrew Tie Feb 2, 2016
At one point, only six percent of students at Central Park School for Children in Durham, NC qualified for free and reduced meals. After enacting a weighted lottery that prioritizes low-income families, that number is up to 18 percent. The goal is 40.
Reema Khrais / WUNC

Since the late 1990s, the racial diversity of North Carolina’s 158 charter schools has decreased with more institutions becoming predominantly white or predominantly minority.

In January, a draft of a state report on charter schools showed they were whiter and richer compared to traditional public schools. Advocates for charter schools say they offer an option for low-income families in low-performing schools. Opponents say they are slipping back into segregated systems.

Exploring The Racial Imbalance Of NC's Charter Schools

By Jan 21, 2016
Reema Khrais

In Durham’s Central Park School for Children, classrooms look and feel different than they did just a few years ago. Frankly, the charter school is not as upper-middle class or white as it used to be.

“There’s a greater diversity of viewpoints, there’s a greater diversity of perspectives,” Director John Heffernan explains.