Report: NC Education Spending Still Below Pre-Recession Levels

North Carolina is still spending much less on public education than it did before the Great Recession. That's according to a recent report from the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Most states cut spending for schools to make up for budget shortfalls during the Recession. North Carolina was no exception.

But unlike North Carolina, many other states have brought funding levels back up or close to where they were a decade ago. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities analyzed census data to come up with the numbers.

This state currently spends 8 percent less per student than it did before the Recession. That number is adjusted for inflation. Local funding for schools has also decreased.

And as the report points out, North Carolina is one of a handful of states that cut income tax rates in recent years.

The state is currently ranked in the bottom third of states for teacher pay and per-student spending. Recent research has tied increased education funding to better results for students, especially those from low-income families.