The State of Things

Remembering Renowned Choreographer Chuck Davis

'Baba' Chuck Davis founded the African American Dance Ensemble in the 1980s.
Credit AFRICAN AMERICAN DANCE ENSEMBLE, INC.

Acclaimed dancer and choreographer Chuck Davis died earlier this month at the age of 80. Davis was considered America’s master of African dance. He formed the Chuck Davis Dance Company in New York in the 1960s and later built the African American Dance Ensemble in Durham.

He was an integral part of the Triangle community and could often be seen wearing elaborate West African attire and a broad smile as he strolled through Durham. Host Frank Stasio talked with Chuck Davis about his life and career in 2010. This is a rebroadcast of that conversation.​

