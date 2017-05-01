Post-9/11 REAL IDs Now Available In NC

By 29 minutes ago

The new REAL IDs are now available in North Carolina.
Credit N.C. Department of Transportation / Division of Motor Vehicles

The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles began offering "REAL ID" identification cards Monday.

The identification cards are alternatives to standard state-issued cards and comply with federal requirements enacted after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The new IDs are marked with a gold star in the upper right corner.

In 2005, Congress passed the REAL ID Act, which increased security standards for state-issued driver licenses and IDs to help prevent fraudulent identification.

The new law was in response to the 2001 terrorist attacks. On Oct. 1, 2020, the Transportation Security Administration will begin enforcing REAL ID requirements at airport security checkpoints. Federal agencies will also begin requiring REAL ID-compliant licenses and IDs for admission to a variety of federal facilities.

Drivers won't be required to have a REAL ID to operate a motor vehicle, but will need either a REAL ID, or a standard identification plus another form of federally accepted ID in order to board flights or enter military bases or certain other federal facilities.

DMV spokeswoman Patrice Bethea said there's no rush to get a new ID unless you want one.

"They can simply apply for one when they get ready to renew their license or identification card. Or if someone decides they want one before their renewal period, they can go into an office with their verifying documents and get one for the cost of a duplicate, which is only $13," she said.

Tags: 
9/11
Terrorism

Related Content

Fifteen Years After 9/11, Duke Scholars Reflect

By & Sep 9, 2016
Retired New York City firefighter Joseph McCormick visits the South Pool prior to a ceremony at the World Trade Center site in New York on Friday, Sept. 11, 2015.
ASSOCIATED PRESS/ Bryan R. Smith / ASSOCIATED PRESS

This Sunday marks the 15th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks. The event caused major shifts in the political, social and economic climates around the world, and has given birth to a wide array of new academic scholarship.

 

 

Being “Brown” in Post 9/11 America

By & Dec 8, 2016
Courtesy of Kumarini Silva

This year marks the 15th anniversary of 9/11, an event that sparked dramatic shifts in global policy and international relations. 

Responding To Terror With Nonviolence

By & Apr 7, 2016
In Our Son's Name

When Phyllis and Orlando Rodriguez lost their son Greg on September 11, 2001, they felt extreme sadness, grief, and fear for the future of their family.

But they also felt a lot of dread about how the U.S. government might react and what kind of international upheaval would occur in light of the attacks.

 