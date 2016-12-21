PHOTOS: Finding Light In The Darkest Hours Of The Night

  • The Milky Way spirals over the coquina outcrop in Kure Beach, NC. This image is made up of two rows, 16 photos stitched together in Photoshop to capture the massive scene on 7/26/2016.
    Hunter Anderson / @huntb3000

It all started with an iPhone.

About a year ago, Hunter Anderson started to take photos with his phone and gradually wanted to learn more about photography.

“I realized it was possible to capture the stars with an iPhone app and tripod, so I gave that a try,” said Anderson, 32, a New Bern native who now lives in Wrightsville Beach.

It wasn't long before he was hooked on astrophotography and knew it was time for a real camera.

By May 2016, he'd bought better gear -- just in time for the New Moon. It turns out it was a “supermoon,” and Andereson captured one of his favorite photos to date: the Milky Way above tide pools on the north end of Wrightsville Beach.

“Astrophotography has forced me to try to understand how a camera records light, which is the foundation for all types of photography. This has really helped me grow and learn as a photographer,” he said.

Note: This is the latest installment in an occasional series profiling North Carolina photographers.

Startrails over the finishing hole at Eagle Point Golf Club, Wilmington, NC on 5/23/2016. A motion sensor light on the clubhouse turned on during the time lapse, lighting the foreground nicely.
Credit Hunter Anderson / @huntb3000

Fast moving clouds on a warm summer night on 6/5/2016. The photo was shot from Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, NC.
Credit Hunter Anderson / @huntb3000

Lifeguard tower and galactic core shot at 50mm for the close up look. Taken at Wrightsville Beach, NC on 6/7/16.
Credit Hunter Anderson / @huntb3000

A late summer moon rise over the Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier in Wrightsville Beach, NC on 8/17/2016.
Credit Hunter Anderson / @huntb3000

The December supermoon rises over an incredible day of surf in Wrightsville Beach, NC on 12/12/2016.
Credit Hunter Anderson / @huntb3000

Hunting Orion, Wrightsville Beach Weir Jetty at 5 a.m. on 8/23/16. "A bright moon over my right shoulder and predawn sun to my left lit the foreground and sky nicely," said photographer Hunter Anderson, who shot the image using a remote shutter.
Credit Hunter Anderson / @huntb3000

Golden hour fish tales, two days before the closest supermoon since 1948. The image was taken at Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach, NC on 11/12/2016.
Credit Hunter Anderson / @huntb3000
Dawn approaches the south end of Wrightsville Beach on 8/23/2016. This image consists of three photos. "In the first two photos, I used a light to paint the sand on the left and then in front of the camera," said photographer Hunter Anderson. "This adds texture, shadows and detail to the foreground. For the final photo I stood in without any light to create the silhouette."
Credit Hunter Anderson / @huntb3000

Seven sisters dance in the east, the bright streaks above the lifeguard tower are caused by the open star cluster Pleiades. The brightest stars in the group are named after the seven sisters of Greek mythology. The photo was taken on Wrightsville Beach, NC on 9/28/2016.
Credit Hunter Anderson / @huntb3000
On 5/6/2015, the new moon was at its closest point to Earth during its elliptical orbit. "This perigean spring tide was the lowest I have ever seen at Wrightsville Beach, revealing intricate pools on the north end of the island," said photographer Hunter Anderson. The blue and purple bands across the sky are a phenomenon called airglow. This image is made up of two rows, 12 frames total, stitched together in Photoshop.
Credit Hunter Anderson / @huntb3000

