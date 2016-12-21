PHOTOS: Finding Light In The Darkest Hours Of The Night

It all started with an iPhone.

About a year ago, Hunter Anderson started to take photos with his phone and gradually wanted to learn more about photography.

“I realized it was possible to capture the stars with an iPhone app and tripod, so I gave that a try,” said Anderson, 32, a New Bern native who now lives in Wrightsville Beach.

Instagram: @huntb3000

It wasn't long before he was hooked on astrophotography and knew it was time for a real camera.

By May 2016, he'd bought better gear -- just in time for the New Moon. It turns out it was a “supermoon,” and Andereson captured one of his favorite photos to date: the Milky Way above tide pools on the north end of Wrightsville Beach.

“Astrophotography has forced me to try to understand how a camera records light, which is the foundation for all types of photography. This has really helped me grow and learn as a photographer,” he said.

Note: This is the latest installment in an occasional series profiling North Carolina photographers.