The State of Things

Particle Physicist Bring Mysteries Of Mass To Moogfest

  • The Large Hadron Collider is the largest machine on earth. Scientists with the CERN's particle accelerator are working to unravel the mysteries of the universe.
    Courtesy CERN

In a cavern 100 meters below the surface of the earth, physicists are constructing the universe – theoretically at least. Physicist Kate Shaw is a researcher studying CERN’s Large Hadron Collider. She works specifically on the 7,000 ton ATLAS detector that is investigating fundamental particles. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Shaw about her research on dark matter, and how observing the high-speed collision of particles helps scientists better understand the origins of the universe. Shaw is a keynote speaker at this year’s Moogfest festival in Durham, which kicks off tonight. 

