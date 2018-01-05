Parents, Teachers To Rally For Class Size Law Repeal

By 2 hours ago

Critics of a state class size mandate are planning to demonstrate next to the legislature in Raleigh on Saturday afternoon, in the hopes that lawmakers will repeal the new rules.
Credit Brian Batista / For WUNC

More than one hundred educators, parents and state residents are expected to demonstrate at the state legislature on Saturday afternoon. They want lawmakers in Raleigh to repeal a class size mandate that has school districts across North Carolina scrambling.

The 2016 law requires smaller class sizes in kindergarten through third grade and will go into full effect this fall. Lawmakers who support the move say it will improve student learning.

Parents and educators critical of the legislation worry it will have the opposite effect. That’s because legislators didn’t provide any funding to school districts to make classes smaller.

To come up with the extra classroom space and teachers needed, school officials are having to make tough decisions, like cutting music, art and physical education classes. Others are considering reducing or cutting pre-kindergarten programs for low-income students, or increasing the number of students in fourth and fifth grade classrooms.

Organizers of the rally on Saturday  want legislators to repeal the mandate when they meet next week. That would give school officials enough time to modify their plans before formulating budgets for the next school year.
 

Tags: 
Class Size
N.C. General Assembly

Related Content

Parents Organize Across State Against Class Size Mandate

By Dec 6, 2017
A class of West Lumberton Elementary kindergartners meets in their temporary building at Lumberton Junior High. The school's enrollment is down from 150, pre-Matthew, to 90.
Lisa Philip / WUNC

Wake County parents have been very active in fighting a class-size law they say will hurt student learning. They've even come up with a hashtag that has gained some traction.

NC Senate Unveils Proposal To Spread Class-Size Reduction Over Two Years

By Apr 25, 2017
Cedar Fork Elementary in Wake County would have to add three more kindergarten classrooms under the class-size change scheduled to go into effect in the fall.
Jess Clark / WUNC

Republican lawmakers say they have a compromise to reduce elementary class sizes while addressing concerns from local school districts.

What Does Research Say About Smaller Classes and Fewer TAs?

By Jul 22, 2015
A picture of an empty classroom.
f_a_r_e_w_e_l_l / Flickr

In Raleigh, Senate lawmakers are proposing a controversial tradeoff.

They want to cut funding for teacher assistants to hire more teachers and reduce classroom sizes in the early grades. Republicans argue that smaller classes will lead to better student outcomes, even if it’s at the cost of fewer teacher assistants.