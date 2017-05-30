An Outer Banks Guidebook Preserves Stories Of A Scenic Byway

Part guidebook, part preservation effort, "Living at the Water's Edge: A Heritage Guide to the Outer Banks Byway" (The University of North Carolina Press/2017) takes visitors to the proverbial porches of those who live along the Outer Banks National Scenic Byway. The 21 unincorporated communities from Whalebone Junction to North River Bridge are unique.

However, they share a seaside landscape, certain customs and ways of life, and a new set of challenges due to increased immigration and development.

Barbara Garrity-Blake and Karen Willis Amspacher will read from their book at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh tomorrow at 7 p.m.; at the Regulator Bookshop in Durham on Thursday, June 1, and at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center on Harkers Island on June 23. Host Frank Stasio talks to co-authors Barbara Garrity-Blake and Karen Wills Amspacher about their book and the unique culture and history they hope to help preserve.