Order Opens Carolinas For Drilling

By 49 minutes ago

Secretary of the Department of the Interior Ryan Zinke signed two secretarial orders
Credit Department of the Interior

On Friday, President Trump has issued an executive order that opens up the possibility of off-shore drilling in American waters, including off the coast of the Carolinas.

Secretary of the Department of the Interior Ryan Zinke on Tuesday signed two secretarial orders to put the president’s order in action. The first order directs the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) to develop a new five-year plan for oil and gas exploration in offshore waters and reconsider environmental regulations. The second order establishes the new position of Counselor to the Secretary for Energy Policy to coordinate the Interior Department’s energy portfolio that spans nine of the Department’s 10 bureaus.

David McGowan is the executive director of the North Carolina Petroleum Council, a division of the American Petroleum Institute which represents America's oil and natural gas industries. He said exploration of oil drilling in the mid-Atlantic is part of the new five-year offshore energy strategy.

"So there's a lot of potential resource out there, which means there's a lot of potential for economic development," he said. "We're still a few years out from that. It's important we go through the regulatory process and we have the public hearings and we do the environmental impact statement so we can have a robust conversation about this issue."

Advocacy and tourism groups along the coast had previously convinced the Obama administration not to pursue offshore oil drilling. McGowan said no drilling is imminent.

"Any potential drilling is a long way off, a minimum probably of 12 to 15 years," he said. "There's a lot of work that needs to be done between now and then. We need to understand what our resource is, where it's located, how much is there, and then be able to make informed decisions about whether to go explore that further."

Tags: 
Natural Gas
Oil Drilling

Related Content

Environmental Groups Want Duke U. To Halt Campus Natural Gas Plant

By Mar 20, 2017
An image of Duke Campus
Duke University

Updated Friday, March 24: The public will have a chance to weigh in on  plans to build a natural gas-fueled combined heat and power plant on the Duke University campus. The Campus Sustainability Committee with hear public comment at a meeting Monday at 6:30 p.m. in Gross Hall 107. Anyone who cannot make the meeting can share comments here.

Monday, March 20: Environmental groups and activists urged Duke University to halt plans to build a natural gas heat-and-power plant on campus.

How The Atlantic Coast Pipeline Could Affect Eastern North Carolina

By & Feb 22, 2017
Public Herald / Flickr Creative Commons

  The proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline would span approximately 600 miles across three states. The pipeline is a joint project between Duke Energy, Dominion Energy, Piedmont Natural  Gas and Southern Company .