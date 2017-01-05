Is North Carolina A Fully-Functioning Democracy?

A new report from the Electoral Integrity Project, based at Harvard University and the University of Sydney, indicates that North Carolina can no longer be considered a functioning democracy.

The report looks at a range of indicators from each stage in the election process, including voter registration and voter districting. It gives North Carolina an overall score of 58 out of 100, placing it among pseudo-democracies and authoritarian states.

One of the project's co-founders analyzed the report in a recent op-ed published in the News & Observer. He received lots of response, criticism, and a number of vitriolic comments. Host Frank Stasio discusses the article, and response with its author, Andrew Reynolds, professor of political science at UNC-Chapel Hill.