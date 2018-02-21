Nick Lowe: (What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love, And Understanding - WUNC's Songs We Love Podcast

Songs We Love is a series and a podcast that looks at the stories behind some of the songs we're playing on our new music discovery stream, WUNC Music.

Over the next few weeks, we'll feature artists from Yep Roc Records. The label, headquartered in Hillsborough, NC, continues to celebrate its 20th anniversary. We're commemorating by highlighting some of their artists.

On this episode, Eric Hodge chats with Nick Lowe about his iconic song "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love, and Understanding."

Lowe says the song has stood the test of time. He goes on to talk about all the different versions of the song he's heard over the years.

"I don't think it's actually ever been a hit, but everybody seems to know the song."

Listen to the episode here: