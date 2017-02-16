Related Program: 
The State of Things

A New One-Man Show Resurrects Stokely Carmichael

By & 13 minutes ago
  • Actor Meshaun Labrone playing Stokely Carmichael in a new one-man show.
    Meshaun Labrone perfoms "POWER!" Stokely Carmichael, a one-man play chroniciling Stokely Carmichael's role in the black power movement.
    DJ Corey Photography / Courtesy of the Artist

In the early 1960s, Stokely Carmichael was a relatively-unknown young activist working primarily with the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in Alabama and Mississippi. But he rose to prominence in the summer of 1966 when he introduced the term “black power” into the national dialogue.

A new one-man show examines this pivotal moment in civil rights history through the eyes of Stokely Carmichael himself. Host Frank Stasio talks with writer and performer Meshaun Labrone about his show “POWER!” Stokely Carmichael. Labrone performs this Friday, Feb.17 at the Sonja Haynes Stone Center on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus.

Tags: 
The State of Things
performance art
theatre
Civil Rights Movement
Black History Month
Meshaun Labrone
Stokely Carmichael
Sonja Haynes Stone Center
UNC-Chapel Hill
SNCC