Related Program: 
The State of Things

With New Album, Balsam Range Finds Magic In The Mountains

By & Dec 16, 2016
Related Program: 
The State of Things

Bluegrass legends Balsam Range are out with their newest album, "Mountain Voodoo."
Credit David Simchock

Balsam Range's new album, "Mountain Voodoo," has taken the band to the top of the bluegrass charts with its mix of bluegrass, gospel, and honky-tonk.

Band members Buddy Melton, Tim Surrett, Darren Nicholson, Caleb Smith, and Marc Pruett chat with Frank Stasio about hosting "A Bluegrass Kinda Christmas," and Raleigh's evolution as a haven for bluegrass musicians of all stripes.

Balsam Range plays at the Hilton Raleigh North/Midtown for "A Bluegrass Kinda Christmas" on Dec. 16 at 7:30 p.m. and on Dec. 17 at 9:15 p.m. Tickets and more information here

Tags: 
Balsam Range
Bluegrass
Western North Carolina
The State of Things