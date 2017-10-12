NC State Fair To Allow Beer, Wine Sales For First Time

By 20 minutes ago
  • People playing a game at the state fair
    File Photo of the 2016 North Carolina State Fair.
    Brianna Ladd / WUNC

The North Carolina State Fair opens today, and for the first time in its 150-year history, will no longer be the last holdout against alcohol sales.

State Fair Spokesman Brian Long says beer and wine are an important part of the state's agricultural portfolio. The economic impact of the state’s wine and grape industry is now approaching $2 billion and the craft beer industry's impact is estimated at $1.2 billion, he said.

“We also acknowledge that we have some very good wineries and some very good breweries that are producing some very good products,” he said.

Long says the North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild lobbied hard to allow sales in the new Public House on the fairgrounds. Visitors over 21 can buy a single ticket for a flight of beer or wine samples to drink within the Pub.

“We think that with it being in a designated place on the grounds and with the limit of one ticket per person that that will helps us to showcase beer and wine without people becoming intoxicated,” Long said.

Tags: 
North Carolina State Fair

Related Content

PHOTOS: Opening Night At The NC State Fair

By Brianna Ladd Oct 14, 2016
A family poses for a picture at the entrance on the opening night of the NC State Fair in Raleigh on Thursday, October 13, 2016.
Brianna Ladd / WUNC

From the midway and horticulture exhibits, to new rides and food, the North Carolina State Fair kicked off this week with usual fanfare.

The 11-day celebration includes old favorites, as well as the premiere of its first permanent ride this year: the State Fair Flyer, a ski lift-like ride that transports fairgoers across the midway and offers an aerial view of the grounds.

The Pumpkin Weighed How Much?! NC State Fair By The Numbers

By Oct 11, 2017
North Carolina State Fair
c/o NC State Fair

The State Fair kicks off on Thursday, celebrating its 150th anniversary.

Along with the usual staples like the giant pumpkin and watermelon competitions – in 2014 the pumpkin weighed a whopping 1,404 pounds – are some new treats for fairgoers to try. There's deep fried pumpkin pie and Cheerwine funnel cake, a booth that takes old-time photos, and an ostrich rider.