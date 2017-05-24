NBA All-Star Game Returns To Charlotte In 2019

  • FILE - In this Tuesday, June 23, 2015 file photo NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during a news conference to announce Charlotte, N.C., as the site of the 2017 NBA All-Star basketball game.
    FILE - In this Tuesday, June 23, 2015 file photo NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks during a news conference to announce Charlotte, N.C., as the site of the 2017 NBA All-Star basketball game.
    Chuck Burton / AP

The NBA All-Star game will be coming to Charlotte in 2019, two years after the city was to host the event. The NBA announced Wednesday the game will be played at Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets.

The All-Star game had been set for Charlotte last February, but the NBA moved the game to New Orleans because of the state law restricting the rights of LGBT people.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a release that while he understands the concerns of those who say the repeal of the HB2 law didn't go far enough, "the recent legislation eliminates the most egregious aspects of the prior law."

The All-Star weekend festivities in Charlotte are set for Feb. 15-17, 2019.

HB2

