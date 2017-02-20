My Teacher: Ties Through Clemson

By Kimani Hall & Ashley Tysiac 51 minutes ago
  • Student Ashley Tysiac and Teacher Misha Gregory
    Student Ashley Tysiac and Her 3rd Grade Teacher Misha Gregory
    Kimani Hall / WUNC

WUNC's My Teacher Series explores student-teacher relationships across North Carolina and tries to find out what it takes to make a connection in the classroom.

Today, we meet Ashley Tysiac. She's invited her former 3rd grade teacher from Sycamore Creek Middle School, Misha Gregory, to her high school library. The two remember how a passing comment about a Clemson shirt brought them closer.

