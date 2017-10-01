My Teacher: Learning To Love English

WUNC's My Teacher Series explores student-teacher relationships across North Carolina and tries to find out what it takes to make a connection in the classroom.

In this episode, Leesville Road High School alumni McKenna Daley interviews her fifth grade English teacher Jill Rattinger. They begin to remind each other why they fell in love with English in the first place.

The My Teacher Series is produced by Kimani Hall and made possible in part by a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.