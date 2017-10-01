My Teacher: Learning To Love English

By Kimani Hall & McKenna Daley 1 hour ago
  • Student McKenna Daley with Teacher Jill Rattinger
    Student McKenna Daley with Teacher Jill Rattinger
    Kimani Hall / WUNC

WUNC's My Teacher Series explores student-teacher relationships across North Carolina and tries to find out what it takes to make a connection in the classroom.

In this episode, Leesville Road High School alumni McKenna Daley interviews her fifth grade English teacher Jill Rattinger. They begin to remind each other why they fell in love with English in the first place.

The My Teacher Series is produced  by Kimani Hall and made possible in part by a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. 

 

Tags: 
My Teacher
Education
Equity In Education

Related Content

My Teacher: Drama In Our Lives

By Kimani Hall & Natasha Toledo Sep 27, 2017
Kimani Hall / WUNC

WUNC's My Teacher Series explores student-teacher relationships across North Carolina and tries to find out what it takes to make a connection in the classroom.

My Teacher: Textbook Teaching

By Kimani Hall & Brendan Fusik Sep 25, 2017
Kimani Hall / WUNC

WUNC's My Teacher Series explores student-teacher relationships across North Carolina and tries to find out what it takes to make a connection in the classroom.

My Teacher: Going Back To The 4th Grade

By Kimani Hall & Isabella Cude Dec 12, 2016
a student and her 4th grade teacher
Kimani Hall / WUNC

WUNC's My Teacher Series explores student-teacher relationships across North Carolina and tries to find out what it takes to make a connection in the classroom.