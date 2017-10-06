My Teacher: How Your Class Moved Us

WUNC's My Teacher Series explores student-teacher relationships across North Carolina and tries to find out what it takes to make a connection in the classroom.

Today we meet Quinn Okoro and Allayne Thomas, graduating seniors from Enloe High School. They sit down with their art history teacher Grace Jackson and start their conversation by asking what her ideal class would be.

The My Teacher Series is produced by Kimani Hall and made possible in part by a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.