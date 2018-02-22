Related Program: 
The State of Things

Movies On The Radio: Ladies Who Lead

By & 18 seconds ago

Leia was a princess, but she also knew how to use a blaster. (Star Wars, 1977)
Credit 20TH CENTURY FOX | DIGITALSPY.COM

Enough with the damsels in distress. For the next installment of Movies On The Radio, we're looking for ladies who pushed the boundaries of what it means to be a woman on the big screen. We're talking smart, strong, three-dimensional characters who can save themselves, thank you very much.

Last year, audiences flocked to see a new Wonder Woman film that attempted to put women where they belong - front and center. But the lineage of powerful women in film goes far beyond the modern era to a time when including such characters was even more controversial. Ellen Ripley stood up to the Xenomorphs, Hermione was the top of her class and Ursula's cunning changed the life of a certain mermaid.

What are your favorite movies with strong female characters? We want to hear from you! Send your picks to sot@wunc.org or tweet us with #SOTmovie for a chance to be on the show. Our film experts Laura Boyes, film curator for the NC Art Museum, and Marsha Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University will join us to discuss your picks along with their own favorites.

Tags: 
The State of Things
SOT Movies
Movies On The Radio
Femininity
Female
Marsha Gordon
Laura Boyes

Related Content

Movies On The Radio: When The Kid Steals The Show

By & 21 hours ago
Child actress Shirley Temple in 'Poor Little Rich Girl.'
classic_film (Creative Commons)

Child actors are big players in Hollywood. Shirley Temple is one of the most famous, with 17 feature films under her belt before she turned 10. There are several film stars today who began their acting careers when they were children, like Natalie Portman and Christian Bale.

Movies On The Radio: Rags, Riches And The Root Of All Evil

By & Jan 24, 2018
WARNER BROS. PICTURES

Countless films have used money as a central theme throughout the years, from the 1924 silent film “Greed” to recent hits that explore the 2008 financial crisis, like “Margin Call” and “The Big Short.”

Intersectional Feminism: Representation In Saturday's Women's Marches

By Jan 21, 2017

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST: