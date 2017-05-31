Movies on the Radio: Best and Worst Remakes

Film remakes can introduce a beloved film to a new audience or take a mediocre movie to a new level of greatness. But when a remake is badly executed, it can butcher a cherished classic. On this edition of “Movies on the Radio,” film experts Marsha Gordon and Laura Boyes pick apart the artistry of a remake.

They discuss the importance of casting and how remakes adapt to changes in historical context. Host Frank Stasio talks with Gordon, film professor at North Carolina State University, and Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, about listener picks for the best and worst film remakes.

Robocop, Remade in 2014

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty Original from 1947The Ladykillers Remake, 2004Point Break Remake, 2015Charlie and The Chocolate Factory Remake, 2005The Thing Remake, 2011Oceans 11 Remake, 2001