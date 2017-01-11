Related Program: 
Military Teams Up With Conservation Groups To Protect Wildlife

By & 1 hour ago
Note: this program is a rebroadcast from August 17, 2016.

For years, the Pentagon has partnered with conservation groups to protect hundreds of endangered and threatened species on military bases across the country.

The partnership started at Fort Bragg in North Carolina in the early 1990s after a rare woodpecker was found and halted training on parts of the base. Since then, the military and conservationists have worked together to manage the bases' rich ecosystems.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC military reporter Jay Price about the partnership's origin and the protection of a rare butterfly at Fort Bragg.

