Meet Iconic Designer Alexander Julian

Alexander Julian is credited with the iconic revamp of Tar Heel sports uniforms. But his journey to creating the legendary Carolina blue argyle was a long time in the making. Julian drew up his first designs when he was a child, and he started working the sales floor at his father Maurice Julian’s haberdashery when he was in his teens.

Alexander Julian was inducted into the Fashion Hall of Fame at just 33 years old, making him the youngest member at the time. He has also won five Coty Awards, a prestigious fashion prize. Host Frank Stasio speaks with Alexander Julian about his contributions to men’s style and about getting a life-changing phone call from legendary University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill basketball coach Dean Smith.​