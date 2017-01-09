Meet Bree Newsome, The Woman Who Removed South Carolina’s Confederate Flag

Bree Newsome gained national attention in the summer of 2015 when she was arrested for scaling the flagpole at the statehouse in Columbia, S.C. and removing the Confederate flag. The act of civil disobedience took place in the wake of the killing of nine African-American people at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, S.C. While Newsome continues to be engaged in political activism in Charlotte, N.C., her roots stem from the creative arts.

As a kid growing up in Columbia, M.D., Newsome started composing songs when she was seven years old. She eventually became a filmmaker and grappled with social issues through her work. Today she is a community organizer and works with social justice groups including IgniteNC and The Tribe.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Newsome about growing up in a diverse community in Maryland, her political activism and the relationship between police and communities of color in Charlotte.