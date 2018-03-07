Mandolin Orange: Echo - WUNC's Songs We Love Podcast

Songs We Love is a series and a podcast that looks at the stories behind some of the songs we're playing on our new music discovery stream, WUNC Music.

Over the next few weeks, we'll feature artists from Yep Roc Records. The label, headquartered in Hillsborough, NC, continues to celebrate its 20th anniversary. We're commemorating by highlighting some of their artists.

On this episode, Eric Hodge chats with Andrew Marlin from Mandolin Orange about their song 'Echo' from the album Blindfaller.

Marlin says the song is about how as communities expand, its important to keep our natural resources in mind. The idea for 'Echo' came out of a conversation he had with fellow songwriter Josh Moore.

"One day they could possibly cut down all the oaks and put up monuments of the trees."

Listen to the episode here: