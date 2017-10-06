Magnolia Collective Introduces ‘Psychefolk Twang Rock’

Magnolia Collective is made up of local musicians who describe their sound as psychedelic rock fused with Southern Gothic.

The group formed after Mimi and Rich McLaughlin befriended Daniel Snyder and secured a regular monthly gig at The Station in Carrboro. After nearly a year of playing music together alongside a cast of revolving musicians, the threesome took in drummer Jonathan Truesdale and formed Magnolia Collective. After a quiet year, the group is in the process of putting final touches on a new album.

Host Frank Stasio discusses the balance of life and music with Mimi McLaughlin, Rich McLaughlin and Daniel Snyder of Magnolia Collective. The band also performs live in studio. Magnolia Collective performs with Amigo tonight at Cat’s Cradle Back Room in Carrboro at 9 p.m.