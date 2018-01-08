Related Program: 
The State of Things

Life And Work On The Brink Of Death: Meet Pediatric Oncologist Ray Barfield

By & 32 minutes ago
  • Pediatric oncologist Raymond Barfield started research in the laboratory at St. Jude, developing new immune therapies for kids with neuroblastoma.
    Pediatric oncologist Raymond Barfield started research in the laboratory at St. Jude, developing new immune therapies for kids with neuroblastoma.
    Courtesy Raymond Barfield

For most of his life, Raymond Barfield was a person of faith. He grew up in the church and maintained his faith right up to his early years as a physician. But his time working as a pediatric oncologist pushed him to the limits of his emotional and spiritual capacity.

He experienced burnout and temporarily abandoned his faith. Those experiences led Barfield to spend years thinking deeply about what it means to believe in God and how to understand love in its truest form. Today Barfield is an oncologist and pediatric palliative care specialist at Duke Health. He is also a writer, and a professor of pediatrics and Christian philosophy at Duke University. He speaks with host Frank Stasio about his philosophical writing and his life’s work as a palliative care physician.

Tags: 
Health
Duke Medicine
Duke Health
palliative care
Oncology
Cancer
Cancer Research
Faith

Related Content

Life, Death, And Faith Collide: Prosperity Gospel Scholar Kate Bowler Faces Stage 4 Cancer

By & Mar 14, 2016
Image of Kate Bowler with her son and husband
Courtesy of Kate Bowler

When Kate Bowler was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer last year, she thought, “well, isn’t this ironic?” Bowler is a scholar of the prosperity gospel, the theology that those with the right kind of beliefs will receive God’s grace. As she grapples with her diagnosis, she reflects on life, death, and where faith fits into the picture. She wrote about it in the New York Times, "Death, The Prosperity Gospel, And Me."