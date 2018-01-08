Life And Work On The Brink Of Death: Meet Pediatric Oncologist Ray Barfield

For most of his life, Raymond Barfield was a person of faith. He grew up in the church and maintained his faith right up to his early years as a physician. But his time working as a pediatric oncologist pushed him to the limits of his emotional and spiritual capacity.

He experienced burnout and temporarily abandoned his faith. Those experiences led Barfield to spend years thinking deeply about what it means to believe in God and how to understand love in its truest form. Today Barfield is an oncologist and pediatric palliative care specialist at Duke Health. He is also a writer, and a professor of pediatrics and Christian philosophy at Duke University. He speaks with host Frank Stasio about his philosophical writing and his life’s work as a palliative care physician.