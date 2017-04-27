LGBTQ Faith Leaders ‘Come Out Of The Shadows’

LGBTQ individuals have long been pushed out of religious and spiritual communities, but that has not made all of them lose their faith. In fact, many LGBTQ folks have taken on leadership roles to advocate for and heal their communities.



A group of interfaith practitioners and leaders will gather in Durham this weekend to “come out of the shadows” as LGBTQ people of faith and discuss topics ranging from queering the Hebrew bible to the intersection of faith and activism.

Host Frank Stasio talks with participants Karen Ziegler, a retired pastor of the Metropolitan Community Church of New York in Greenwich Village, Saba Taj, a queer Muslim artist and activist, Rinah Rachel Galper, an ordained Hebrew priestess, and choreographer Tony C. Johnson. He is also joined by festival organizer Rebecca Welper. “Coming Out of the Shadows: LGBTQ in Religious and Spiritual Communities” takes place at the Lyon Park Community Family Life & Recreation Center in Durham this Saturday, April 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.